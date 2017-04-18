Audrey Glee Fitzwater

Audrey Glee Wilkins Fitzwater, 94, of Mathias, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on April 12, 2017, at her home. She was born May 23, 1922, in Mathias, W.Va., and was the daughter of John R. Wilkins and Hannah See Wilkins.

Audrey was a life-long member of the Mathias Church of the Brethren where she was active in the Women’s Fellowship, most notably for the thousands of comforters she helped make. She was also active in the VFW Auxiliary No. 7780 in Mathias and the Mathias Community Center. She is well known for her grape pies, pot pie, and homemade rolls. She attended school through 8th grade at Buckhorn School and later proudly earned her GED.

On Jan. 22, 1950, she married Melvin Alston Fitzwater, who preceded her in death on April 1, 1996.

Surviving are one daughter, Vera Shockey and husband, James, of Old Fields, W.Va.; one son, Albert Fitzwater, Mathias; two granddaughters, Jessica Toney and husband, Kenneth, Old Fields and Hannah Shockey, Inwood, W.Va.; two grandsons, JR Shockey and wife Colleen, Moorefield, W.Va., and Jarod Shockey, Old Fields; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Delbert Wilkins, Mathias; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Lawrence Wilkins and Paul Wilkins, and one sister, Deloris Link.

Pastor Bob Curns conducted a celebration of life service 11:00 AM Saturday at the Mathias Church of the Brethren. Burial was at the Mathias Cemetery on Hill Circle.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mathias Church of the Brethren, PO Box 153, Mathias, W.Va. 26812; Grant Memorial Hospice, 100 Hospital Drive, Suite 2, Petersburg, WV 26847; or Hardy County Committee on Aging, PO Box 632, Moorefield, WV 26836.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, VA.