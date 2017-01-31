AT The Capitol

By Phil Kabler

As occurs in years after gubernatorial elections, legislators convened to elect their presiding officers, and this year, to hear a farewell address from Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin, then recessed until Feb. 8, when the 60-day regular session will begin.

Addressing a joint session of the Legislature Wednesday, Tomblin said he is optimistic that efforts to diversify the state’s economy will mean a brighter future for the state, but said in the short term, “responsible action” is required to balance the state budget — which he said includes enacting $270 million in tax increases.

Username: Password: Remember Me

Or Register

You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please log in for access.Or

In October, Tomblin announced the name for the 12,000-acre development site, and that the West Virginia National Guard’s vehicle maintenance and assembly facility will be the park’s first tenant.