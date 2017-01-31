AT The Capitol

By Phil Kabler
As occurs in years after gubernatorial elections, legislators convened to elect their presiding officers, and this year, to hear a farewell address from Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin, then recessed until Feb. 8, when the 60-day regular session will begin.
Addressing a joint session of the Legislature Wednesday, Tomblin said he is optimistic that efforts to diversify the state’s economy will mean a brighter future for the state, but said in the short term, “responsible action” is required to balance the state budget — which he said includes enacting $270 million in tax increases.
In October, Tomblin announced the name for the 12,000-acre development site, and that the West Virginia National Guard’s vehicle maintenance and assembly facility will be the park’s first tenant.