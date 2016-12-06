Assessment Continues on Sherman Property

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

Every plan starts with a vision.

The Hardy County Board of Education has a vision for the property located at the corner of Main and Jackson streets in Moorefield, formerly the Sherman property. The property is being acquired from the Hardy County Rural Development Authority in a lease/purchase agreement.

The BOE has discussed several potential uses for the property that would benefit students at Moorefield High School in agricultural education and entrepreneurship. High tunnels and raised beds could give way to a farmer’s market. Perhaps a community garden could be part of the mix. A outdoor pavilion which could be used for various school and community functions is also envisioned.

The problem, of course, is money. “We can’t commit to a project we can’t afford,” said Hardy County School Superintendent Dr. Matthew Dotson.

The BOE and the RDA have partnered with the West Virginia Brownfields Association Center to help with assessment, demolition and redevelopment.

While no members of the public attended, the BOE, RDA and WV BAC held a public meeting to discuss the status of property on Thursday, Dec. 1.

