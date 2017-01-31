American Entrepreneurship Needs Health Safety Net

Our friends at the Morgan Messenger in Berkeley Springs published the following editorial about the Affordable Care Act and how its dismantlement will affect small and new businesses. What is interesting is that the Messenger comes from a Republican county and has espoused that party’s candidates for three generations. They are smart enough, however, to be sensible about what works and what doesn’t no matter who claims ownership.

Promises to break apart the Affordable Care Act had plenty of folks cheering during the presidential campaign, but concerned now. With a change in the White House and a unified GOP government in Congress, the insurance law is on the chopping block. We’re glad to hear Senator Joe Manchin is willing to fight to keep the parts that work well.

There are serious problems with the Affordable Care Act. There are still insurance policies too expensive for families to afford. There are still too many Americans without good healthcare in their communities. Fixing those problems should not punish the people we need to be healthy and innovative and focused on the future.~ The Morgan Messenger