All-American Chicken Opening Soon in Moorefield

“Oh Say, Can You See.” The highway and building signs for the new All American Chicken restaurant have arrived.

Two signs, a rendering of the “American Flag” and another sign “All American Chicken” will advertise the restaurant along U.S. Route 220, North Main St. in Moorefield.

In addition, two complimentary signs advertise the quick service restaurant on the front and southside of the building. An “All American” logo bookended with pictures of Old Glory is positioned atop the bold lettered Chicken, Fish and Tacos advertisement.