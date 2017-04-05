Ambulance Fee To Be Based on Business’ Physical Size

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

Looking to increase the amount of revenue for emergency ambulance service, the Hardy County Commission discussed charging businesses an ambulance fee based on the square footage of their building instead of the number of employees.

The discussion was held at a work session on Friday, March 24.

Currently, only residential units are charged an ambulance fee. The revenue from the residential fee is expected to generate between $600,000 and $700,000.

According to County Clerk Gregg Ely and Lee Lehman with the Hardy County Assessor’s Office, data regarding structure size is easily obtained through data mining the assessor’s computer files. There are approximately 360 commercial and industrial buildings in Hardy County.

“There are a few glitches,” Ely said. “Public utilities are not listed.”

