Ambulance Authority To Proceed With Patient Billing

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

The Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority was scheduled to meet this week with Premier Accounts Receivable Management of Winchester, Va. to sign contracts to begin billing Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance for emergency transport.

The HCEAA held its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

“I have set up a savings account and a post office box,” reported HCEAA Secretary George Crump. “Signature cards must be updated. The ones at the bank still have Greg (former president Greenwalt) on file.”

The board voted to remove Greenwalt from the signature cards and keep the remaining three board members, Ronnie Crites, Tim Ramsey and Paul Lewis. Two signatures are required for every check.

Crump also reported the HCEAA will have to enroll in electronic checking to be able to electronically transfer funds from the savings to the checking account.

Mathias Baker

Craig Strawderman, president of the Mathias-Baker Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company asked if the HCEAA will continue to provide paramedics for their ambulances.

“We will respond and if you have a full crew, you will get the call,” said HCEAA Director Derek Alt.

HCEAA will provide 24-7 service beginning Feb. 1.



The problem is when Mathias-Baker doesn’t have a paramedic or EMT available to respond to a call, the HCEAA provides support.

When the HCEAA paramedic/EMT gets on a Mathias-Baker ambulance, Mathias-Baker can bill for the transport and the HCEAA gets no compensation.

When the HCEAA begins full-time coverage, as of Feb. 1, they will be billing for the transport.

“That is poor communication,” Strawderman said.

Members of the Mathias-Baker Rescue Squad rarely attend HCEAA meetings.

“We’ve discussed this as far back as September,” President Paul Lewis said.

“Once people are paying, they will be watching response times and it won’t be good with the way things are,” Alt said.

Currently, Mathias-Baker receives a call and 12 minutes pass before another rescue squad is called, if Mathias-Baker does not respond with a full crew.

“We will have to set a policy,” Lewis said. “We can’t do it tonight because it is not on the agenda.”

It was decided to hold a special meeting to discuss response policy.

Strawderman presented a proposal to the HCEAA regarding equipment and squad participation. It too will be discussed at the special meeting, Lewis said.

Public Comment

Bill Mooney, requested the HCEAA Emergency Service Plan on file with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources be updated. “The plan registered with DHHR is dated 2013,” he said.

The 2013 plan references part-time Advanced Life Support service and Mooney asked when ALS service was available “so I know when to have a heart attack,” he said sarcastically.

“We will be going to 24-7 service beginning Feb. 1,” Alt said.

Mooney also reminded the HCEAA their bylaws require an annual meeting on the date of the February meeting. The annual meeting is required to be advertised two weeks in advance.

“When will the Annual Meeting be advertised?” Mooney asked.

Lewis said