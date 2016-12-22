Ambulance Authority Begins Billing Process

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

The Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority Board of Directors voted to use Premier Accounts Receivable Management Company in Winchester, Va., to process patient billing to Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance.

The HCEAA Board met Wednesday, Dec. 14.

“They have sent a packet to be completed and returned,” said HCEAA Vice President George Crump. “We’ve got most of it completed and will meet with them on Jan. 16 at the Baker station to hopefully sign the contracts.”

Premier will charge HCEAA 8 percent of all monies collected. “That’s not what’s billed, that’s what’s collected,” Crump emphasized.

Crump also suggested a separate bank account and post office box be established for billing receipts.

Treasurer Tim Ramsey recommended a savings account rather than another checking account. “There’s no need for another checking account,” he said.

A motion was made, seconded and approved to open a savings account and a post office box to handle the billing receipts.

Other Business

• Director Derek Alt reported he has applications for paramedics, but still needs EMTs. He was given discretion by the board to hire once funds are available.

• Board President Paul Lewis reported the County Commission voted to hire Global Science and Technology to send out the bills for the Special Emergency Ambulance Fee. They also do the billing for the tax department. The Sheriff’s Department will collect the fee, but it will be kept in a separate account.

• Board member David Pratt said there will be an EMT class at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College beginning on Jan. 18. Interested parties must register through the college.

• The next meeting of the Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Baker building on old Route 55 in Baker. The meeting is open to the public.