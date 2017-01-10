About twenty five, maybe thirty yards below Big House in a pasture lot. Cattle hang out there a good bit when they are spending time up close with winter feed.

A cow, standing. A distracted look. I knew she was contemplating a baby. Cows get a “far away” look in their eye when they are thinking about a bull, but it’s a distracted look when they become aware of the results of that bull encounter.

A bare spot in the snow beside her. Just a dusting, less than an inch, most grass showing through. Ground frozen. Cold, temperature in low twenties. Still, easy to see the bare spot where she’d been laying.

She turned. I could see the bulge at her butt. Calf arrival was imminent. She just needed to push a little. Get serious about the whole show.

No need to get my hair on fire. Animals have been popping babies out on frozen snowy ground for a gillion years. No need to call animal 911. No need to build a tent and light a fire (I’ve seen it done).

Back down on fresh snow to push a little. Head up, neck and back pretty rigid, you could tell she was concentrating. No more distracted look.

Up again. Bulge had definition. A front foot and nose showing. Good presentation. Only sign better would be two front feet with a chin resting on them. Maybe all three were there and I just couldn’t see them.

Any other combination might add to worry about complications. Complications might go so far as me getting dressed for weather and attempting to help her out. When you are a sort of decrepit seventy two year old, even with considerable calving experience, you don’t go shuffling up to a strange cow calving in an open field. I stayed warm peering through Big House kitchen door.

Down again, and she pushed. My tea pot was whistling so I stepped to stove to pour my cup. Back to the door, baby had slipped out, Mama was already on her feet licking. and lowing, talking to him. He raised his head and shook it, sodden ears flapping. If he could do that he was breathing. Mama had cleaned his nose first thing. Cold was stimulating him. Breathing was most of his battle won. All he needed now was to be on his feet sucking.

Up on hind legs first. Several tries flopped, but finally they steadied. Practice. Then a try and practice with front legs. Baby wasn’t ready to run the floor, jump and dunk the ball yet, but he was ready to eat.

Mama was confusing. She had two ends and two sides. Either side would be ok, but breakfast is served only at back end. Baby staggered around nuzzling, searching. Mama maneuvered and nudged his butt when he headed in right direction. Finally he settled on back end with it’s warm soft udder and funny spigots. Serious nuzzling and a butt earned a drop or two. Finally, a mouthful of teat brought first taste of life giving colostrum, milk’s predecessor. At that point I could go sit and eat a molasses cookie with my tea. Tommy Rinard’s cow herd was increased by one.

By the time I finished my cookie, baby had finished his first meal and wanted to play. Tried to hop a little. Stumbled on frozen humps and fell. Got right up, shook his head and acted proud of himself. Standing, still sloppy wet and bedraggled, Mom nuzzling and licking all the time.

Cow didn’t appreciate all the attention she and baby were getting so close to Big House’s back door. She left with him, headed for wider pastures and a good spot to put him down, hidden from prying eyes. Hours later, I watched a Bald Eagle float in, land and clean up remains of afterbirth. The drama of new life on the farm was over.