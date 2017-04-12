911 Tower Nears Completion

By Jean A. Flanagan

Moorefield Examiner

With the completion of the electrical wiring, the new 911 tower outside Wardensville should be up and running by the end of April. This according to Office of Emergency Management and 911 Center Director Paul Lewis.

Lewis provided the update to the Hardy County Commission at their regular meeting held Tuesday, April 4.

Lewis said the remaining work includes placing antennas on the tower and that should be completed soon, weather permitting. “Once all the antenna work has been completed, they will put the fencing back and the project should be complete,” he said.

Lewis has already set his sights on another 911 communications tower in the Mathias/Lost River area. He looked at the old fire tower site located within the Lost River State Park, but decided that would not be a feasible location.

“I think it would cost too much to run electricity there,” Lewis said. “There are some old lines, but they are not up to today’s standards and many of them are on the ground from trees falling on them.”

Commissioner David “Jay” Fansler said a cell phone tower company leased a site on his property in Mathias to build a tower, but nothing was ever done. “We signed an agreement a few years ago, but I haven’t heard from them since,” he said.

