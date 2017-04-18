34 Hardy County Youth Take Part in WV Beef Expo Contest

By Dave Workman

WVU Extension Service

Four hundred thirty six youth from all around West Virginia gathered on a cold, snowy Friday, April 7 at Jackson’s Mill State 4-H Conference Center for the 2017 Beef Stockman’s Contest held as a part of the West Virginia Beef Expo.

The eight four-person teams and two individuals from Hardy County practiced for many weeks in preparation for the competition that included evaluation of two classes of Hereford heifers, two classes of Simmental and Sim Cross heifers, Feeder Cattle Grading, Retail Meats Identification, Plant and Feeds Identification, Equipment Identification, questions on the live classes, and a quiz to test general knowledge about beef cattle and related information.



WVU Extension Agent Dave Workman reported that there were 69 complete teams, of four members each, that competed in the Senior Division (ages 14 to 18) and 24 complete teams, of four members each, that competed in the Junior Division (under 14 years of age) and several other incomplete teams and individuals.

“The advisors and agents, (Mr. Cody Dent, MHS, Mr. Roy Harper, MMS, Mr. Rodney Hardman, EHHS, Mrs. Rebecca Holler, EHEMS and Mrs. Elizabeth Metheny, Hardy County 4-H Agent) are all very proud of the accomplishments of these students and 4-H members who represented Hardy County in this contest, it’s not an easy contest and it is very competitive.” Workman said.

In the Senior Division:

* The MHS FFA B-team of Hayden See, Derika Crites, Tayla Ours and Cordel Dolby placed 21st.

